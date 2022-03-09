Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. 87,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,632. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

