Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.80. 12,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 15,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the third quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000.

