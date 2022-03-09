Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 1.44% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $33,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND remained flat at $$50.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,355. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

