Filecoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $322.15 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $18.76 or 0.00044745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $322.15 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.74 or 0.06498184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,959.45 or 1.00105033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041509 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 174,442,198 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

