Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FLMMF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

