Financial Analysis: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nicolet Bankshares and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than CBTX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and CBTX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 5.41 $60.65 million $5.50 17.37 CBTX $148.36 million 5.09 $35.60 million $1.46 21.03

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 25.39% 10.41% 1.22% CBTX 24.00% 6.39% 0.85%

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats CBTX on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About CBTX (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.