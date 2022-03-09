Financial Comparison: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 4 9 0 2.57 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $132.55, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 327.42%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.83% 17.37% 9.72% Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 5.13 $651.64 million $3.93 27.78 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.58 -$8.70 million $0.10 31.00

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Akamai Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Digital Media Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

