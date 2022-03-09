Financial Contrast: Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.00 -$7.97 million N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 7.06 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -20.72

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Aeon Global Health has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeon Global Health and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 70.08%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Aeon Global Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

