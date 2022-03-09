FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,624.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101848 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

