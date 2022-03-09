First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.15. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.68, with a volume of 627,991 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

