First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 3,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,511. The company has a market cap of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.