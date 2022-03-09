First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of First Majestic Silver worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 408.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 366,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

NYSE AG opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

