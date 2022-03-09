First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.