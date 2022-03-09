First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 2,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Get First Trust Expanded Technology ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,767 shares during the quarter. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 86.96% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.