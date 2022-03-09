FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s current price.

FCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FCFS opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

