FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FANDF stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

FirstRand Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

