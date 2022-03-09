FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FANDF stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
FirstRand Company Profile (Get Rating)
