Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Five Below by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.72. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

