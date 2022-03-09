Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.50 million-$757.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.02 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.140 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Five9 by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Five9 by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

