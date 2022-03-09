Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $262.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 139.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 28.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

