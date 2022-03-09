Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.71. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 63,524 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSI shares. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
