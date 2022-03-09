Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.71. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 63,524 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSI shares. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

