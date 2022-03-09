Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Floor & Decor worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,070,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.