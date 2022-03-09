Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

