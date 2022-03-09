Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £138 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £138 ($180.82) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.85) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($214.23) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($203.09) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($209.51) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £152.66 ($200.02).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR traded up GBX 536 ($7.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,536 ($111.84). The stock had a trading volume of 290,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,470. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is £123.07. The company has a market capitalization of £15.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.09.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.