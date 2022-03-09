Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) were up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). Approximately 111,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 132,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.69. The company has a market cap of £126 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00.
About Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX)
