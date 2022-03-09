Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) were up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). Approximately 111,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 132,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.69. The company has a market cap of £126 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

About Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

