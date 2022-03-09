Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
FWONK stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
