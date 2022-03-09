Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

FWONK stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $198,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

