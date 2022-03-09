Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stake Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fortis by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

