Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Nora Duke Sells 10,000 Shares

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.89 on Wednesday, reaching C$59.98. 1,163,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,157. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$51.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

