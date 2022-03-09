FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 2,727 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

NYSE SE traded up $11.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.15. 177,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,333,072. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a one year low of $86.35 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average of $256.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.