FourThought Financial LLC Buys 805 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,569,000 after buying an additional 60,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

ESS stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.66. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.53 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

