FourThought Financial LLC Buys 8,534 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2,666.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after buying an additional 154,261 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.83.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. 26,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,040. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -166.71, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $203.69.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

