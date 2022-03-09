FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 86,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 56,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,899. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

