FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,241. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

