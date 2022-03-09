FourThought Financial LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. The company has a market capitalization of $376.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

