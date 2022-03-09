FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

