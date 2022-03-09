FourThought Financial LLC Sells 769 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

RSP stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.20. 188,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

