Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Acquires £49,500 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,858.49).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,432.39).

Foxtons Group stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 32.75 ($0.43). 1,170,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.11 million and a PE ratio of -66.40. Foxtons Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30.02 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.36%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.