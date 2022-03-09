Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Boenning Scattergood

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.
FELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
FELE opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.93% of Franklin Electric worth $743,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
