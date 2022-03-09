Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 225.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 93,604 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

