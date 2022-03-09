Frax Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $41.56 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

