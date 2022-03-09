Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
