Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

