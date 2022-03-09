Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $58.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $2,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

