Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.29).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 768.60 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 744.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 823.77. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

