Frontier Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $38.69 million and $30.96 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

