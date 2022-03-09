FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,384,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

