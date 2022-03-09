FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.47. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 4,646 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

