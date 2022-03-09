Function X (FX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.06 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $205.64 million and $3.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,094.33 or 0.99791821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071868 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021499 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00260310 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

