Function X (FX) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $198.03 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,452.13 or 1.00141677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00267092 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

