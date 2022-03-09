Function X (FX) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $198.03 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,452.13 or 1.00141677 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00071962 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002725 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021456 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017273 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00267092 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.