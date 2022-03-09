Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits One Day Volume of $2,082.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $121,186.27 and approximately $2,082.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.75 or 0.06484859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,991.53 or 0.99975989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041583 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,416 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.