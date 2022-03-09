GameCredits Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $50,657.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00254313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001243 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,952,518 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars.

