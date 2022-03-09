GamerCoin Hits Market Cap of $20.64 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $959,976.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 848,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,235,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

